Debate Heats Up Over India's Caste-Based Census

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has firmly stated that the upcoming national census in India will not include caste-based categorization, dismissing calls by the Congress party. Speaking in Mumbai, she clarified that though the census was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now proceed without caste as a factor.

Karandlaje criticized Congress's approach, emphasizing that dividing the nation along caste lines is against the government's vision of a unified India. She accused the opposition of attempting to fracture society for political gains, particularly in states like Karnataka, where land is allegedly allocated to Muslim organizations to garner votes.

The caste census has become a pivotal issue in the Maharashtra elections, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi promising it in their manifesto. Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has labeled Congress's nationwide caste survey proposal as deceitful, invoking the unfruitful 2011 socio-economic caste census as a cautionary tale.

(With inputs from agencies.)