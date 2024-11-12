Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over India's Caste-Based Census

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has reiterated that India's upcoming census will not focus on caste, countering Congress's proposal for such a survey. The debate intensifies as the issue becomes central in political agendas, with both sides arguing the potential impact on national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:22 IST
Debate Heats Up Over India's Caste-Based Census
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has firmly stated that the upcoming national census in India will not include caste-based categorization, dismissing calls by the Congress party. Speaking in Mumbai, she clarified that though the census was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will now proceed without caste as a factor.

Karandlaje criticized Congress's approach, emphasizing that dividing the nation along caste lines is against the government's vision of a unified India. She accused the opposition of attempting to fracture society for political gains, particularly in states like Karnataka, where land is allegedly allocated to Muslim organizations to garner votes.

The caste census has become a pivotal issue in the Maharashtra elections, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi promising it in their manifesto. Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has labeled Congress's nationwide caste survey proposal as deceitful, invoking the unfruitful 2011 socio-economic caste census as a cautionary tale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024