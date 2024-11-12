Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Leader Sparks Controversy with 'Kutta' Remark

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole stirred controversy by questioning OBC voters in Akola if they would support the BJP, accusing them of calling the community 'kutta.' Patole suggested change was imminent in Maharashtra's political landscape, predicting a loss for Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:33 IST
Maharashtra Congress Leader Sparks Controversy with 'Kutta' Remark
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has ignited a fresh controversy with his provocative statement directed at the Other Backward Class (OBC) voters in Akola district. During a public gathering, Patole questioned whether the OBC community should support the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of derogatorily referring to the group as 'kutta' or dog.

In his address at Akola, Patole criticized the BJP for allegedly becoming arrogant and dividing the nation by instilling fear. He urged voters to hold the party accountable at the polls, set for November 20. 'The time has come to make the BJP 'kutta',' Patole declared, insisting on the necessity for change.

Patole predicted a political shift in Maharashtra, suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could face defeat in the forthcoming elections. His comments have amplified tensions in the already charged political environment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024