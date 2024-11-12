Maharashtra Congress Leader Sparks Controversy with 'Kutta' Remark

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has ignited a fresh controversy with his provocative statement directed at the Other Backward Class (OBC) voters in Akola district. During a public gathering, Patole questioned whether the OBC community should support the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of derogatorily referring to the group as 'kutta' or dog.

In his address at Akola, Patole criticized the BJP for allegedly becoming arrogant and dividing the nation by instilling fear. He urged voters to hold the party accountable at the polls, set for November 20. 'The time has come to make the BJP 'kutta',' Patole declared, insisting on the necessity for change.

Patole predicted a political shift in Maharashtra, suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could face defeat in the forthcoming elections. His comments have amplified tensions in the already charged political environment in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)