Diplomatic Tensions Rise as France Condemns Israeli Armed Entry in Jerusalem

France's foreign minister has condemned Israeli security forces for entering a French-administered property in Jerusalem, detaining French officials. France demands such incidents not recur and relations have strained further since France criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and attempted to ban Israeli weapons at a Paris trade fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:42 IST
In a statement ahead of summoning Israel's envoy, France's foreign minister condemned an incident where armed Israeli forces entered a French-administered property in Jerusalem. Two French officials with diplomatic status were briefly detained during the event.

The property in question, The Church of the Pater Noster on the Mount of Olives, is one of several sites under French administration in Jerusalem. French officials emphasize their responsibility for these areas and maintain that unauthorized armed entries by Israeli forces are unacceptable.

The diplomatic tensions escalate amid deteriorating relations over France's criticism of Israeli military actions in Gaza and its attempts to exclude Israeli weapons' firms from a Paris trade fair. Discussions between the Israeli ambassador and French foreign ministry officials are expected to address these contentious issues.

