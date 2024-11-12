Left Menu

Minister Khan Apologizes for 'Affectionate' Racial Remark

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan apologized for calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia,' a term labeled as a 'racist' slur by the NDA. Khan clarified that the term was used affectionately during their past camaraderie and apologized if offended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:53 IST
Zameer Ahmed Khan Image Credit: Twitter(@BZZameerAhmedK)
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan issued an apology on Tuesday after referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia.' The term was criticized as a 'racist' slur by the NDA.

Khan, a Congress leader, explained that he had affectionately used the term during his previous close association with Kumaraswamy. He emphasized that this was not the first instance of using such language, highlighting the friendly terms between the two during earlier interactions.

In response to backlash, Khan reiterated his intention behind the remarks, stating, 'If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologize.' Despite demands from JD(S) and BJP for Khan's removal from the Cabinet, he remains firm that the comments were not meant to harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

