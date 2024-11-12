Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Unfulfilled Poll Promises Across States

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress party for failing to fulfill its election promises in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. He urged Maharashtra's voters to support Mahayuti in upcoming polls for better governance. BJP leaders accused Congress of broken guarantees across several sectors, impacting financial stability.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:50 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Unfulfilled Poll Promises Across States
In a sharp critique, Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, alongside other BJP leaders, lambasted the Congress party for allegedly failing to fulfill its electoral promises in states like Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Holding a joint press conference, Thakur claimed that Congress's history is riddled with unfulfilled pledges and warned that the people of Himachal Pradesh have suffered for entrusting Congress with power.

Thakur appealed to Maharashtra's citizens to vote for the Mahayuti in the November 20 assembly elections, assuring them of improved governance. He criticized Congress for presenting a 'laundry list of guarantees' during elections but leaving the populace disillusioned shortly after assuming office. Highlighting the promises of subsidized electricity, women's financial aid, affordable milk, and employment, Thakur described these assurances as unmet.

Adding to Thakur's claims, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy voiced concerns about the state's dire financial health under Congress rule, highlighting the failure to provide a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver to 40% of farmers, and accusing the Congress government of using Telangana as a financial source for electoral campaigns. The BJP stressed that Maharashtra should be wary of Congress's governing record, based on Karnataka and Telangana's current woes.

