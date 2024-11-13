Trump's Triumphant Return: A Political Milestone

Donald Trump has once again clinched the U.S. presidency, representing a momentous political comeback following his 2020 election loss. The 78-year-old Republican leader's victory is seen as a response from the silent majority, frustrated with ongoing wars, high inflation, and the Biden-Harris administration's focus on social issues deemed irrelevant by many voters.

According to Jasdip Singh Jassee, founder of Sikhs for Trump, Trump's decisive win signifies a shift due to the perceived policy failures of the previous administration. Singh noted that Trump's leadership has also secured a Republican majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In his second term, Trump is expected to forge strong ties between the United States and India, thanks to a mutually respectful relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus of his administration remains America first; however, India is seen as a valuable ally in this political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)