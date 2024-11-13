High Stakes in Wayanad and Chelakkara: Kerala By-Election Kicks Off
The Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara assembly seats in Kerala witnessed an early morning voter turnout of 6.96% and 7.2%, respectively. The bypolls became necessary after Rahul Gandhi vacated his Wayanad seat. Congress, CPI(M), and BJP candidates are major contenders. Tight security and webcasting ensure smooth polling.
Kerala's Wayanad and Chelakkara constituencies opened their polling booths to brisk voter turnout at 6.96% and 7.2% in the first hour on Wednesday.
The high-stakes election follows Wayanad seat's vacancy after Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli. Notably, Priyanka Gandhi marks her electoral debut amidst 16 contenders.
Tight security, including 2,500 personnel and extensive webcasting, underscores the importance of this by-election. In Chelakkara, a prospective win could shape significant political dynamics.
