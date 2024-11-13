Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Electoral Debut: A New Era in Wayanad Politics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, urges voters in Wayanad to cast their ballots as she begins her electoral journey. The bypoll follows Rahul Gandhi's vacancy of the seat. The main contenders include Gandhi, Sathyan Mokeri from CPI(M), and BJP's Navya Haridas.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, made an impassioned plea to Wayanad voters as she marked her electoral debut. Urging the community to cast their ballots, Gandhi highlighted the opportunity to shape a brighter future together.
The polls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election started at 7 am on Wednesday. This election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi leaving the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Rae Bareli.
The key contenders in this highly-watched political battle include Priyanka Gandhi representing the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas, with a total of 16 candidates vying for votes across the constituency’s seven Assembly segments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Vadra
- Wayanad
- elections
- voting
- by-poll
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- UDF
- debut
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Hits Back Over 'Migrant' Remarks in Channapatna By-Polls Clash
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' for Railway Concerns
Machete Clash: Political Tensions Escalate at Florida Voting Site
Colorado Voting System Partial Password Leak Poses No Election Threat
Colorado Voting Systems Security in Spotlight After Password Exposure