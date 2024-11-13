Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Electoral Debut: A New Era in Wayanad Politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, urges voters in Wayanad to cast their ballots as she begins her electoral journey. The bypoll follows Rahul Gandhi's vacancy of the seat. The main contenders include Gandhi, Sathyan Mokeri from CPI(M), and BJP's Navya Haridas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 09:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Electoral Debut: A New Era in Wayanad Politics
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, made an impassioned plea to Wayanad voters as she marked her electoral debut. Urging the community to cast their ballots, Gandhi highlighted the opportunity to shape a brighter future together.

The polls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election started at 7 am on Wednesday. This election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi leaving the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Rae Bareli.

The key contenders in this highly-watched political battle include Priyanka Gandhi representing the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas, with a total of 16 candidates vying for votes across the constituency’s seven Assembly segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024