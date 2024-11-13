Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Electoral Debut: A New Era in Wayanad Politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, made an impassioned plea to Wayanad voters as she marked her electoral debut. Urging the community to cast their ballots, Gandhi highlighted the opportunity to shape a brighter future together.

The polls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election started at 7 am on Wednesday. This election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi leaving the Wayanad seat after securing a win in Rae Bareli.

The key contenders in this highly-watched political battle include Priyanka Gandhi representing the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas, with a total of 16 candidates vying for votes across the constituency’s seven Assembly segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)