Shiv Sena Leaders Accuse Rival of Election Code Violation in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Anil Parab has raised allegations against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for breaching the Model Code of Conduct in the Worli assembly constituency. At a press conference, Parab claimed Shiv Sena functionaries distributed gifts to local voters in an effort to sway their support.

Parab highlighted that Neelam Gohe, a leader in the Eknath Shinde faction, was present at the event and involved in distributing coupons. This distribution allegedly took place under the guise of a 'haldi kumkum' program organized by the Stree Shakti Kendra. Parab underscored that individuals in constitutional posts, such as Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gohe, should refrain from electioneering.

Adding to his accusations, Parab called for the cancellation of Milind Deora's candidacy, the rival's candidate for the Worli seat, citing corrupt practices in violation of the People's Representation Act. Meanwhile, Parab flagged concerns over the search of Uddhav Thackeray's helicopter by the Election Commission, questioning why similar measures were not applied to other political figures. In a show of support, Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, backed Thackeray's stance, criticizing the perceived targeting of his party. With elections looming on November 20, campaigns have intensified as Maharashtra gears up for polls.

