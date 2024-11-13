Left Menu

Navya Haridas Criticizes Congress Tactics in Wayanad Race

BJP's Navya Haridas targets Congress in Wayanad by-election, alleging voter influence through gifts. She criticizes Rahul Gandhi for previous shortcomings and pledges to tackle local issues like the Waqf Board controversy. Haridas is confident of victory against Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

13-11-2024
BJP's Wayanad candidate Navya Haridas. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Navya Haridas, contesting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, accused the Congress party of employing unethical tactics to influence voters. Speaking after a visit to the Sree Ayyappa Mahakshethram temple, Haridas expressed her confidence in winning against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress.

Haridas alleged that Congress is attempting to sway voters by distributing kits, money, and liquor, motivated by a fear of losing. She described her campaign experiences positively, emphasizing growing local support for the BJP. Haridas stated that recent public gatherings indicated a significant shift towards BJP's favor.

Criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ineffective parliamentary representation, Haridas warned that a similar fate awaits if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wins. She addressed local issues, including the Waqf Board concern, assuring constituents of BJP's support. Haridas also criticized Congress's handling of Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve traffic ban, noting unfulfilled promises by Congress leaders.

