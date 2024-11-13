High-Stakes Showdown: By-Elections Spark Political Drama in West Bengal
West Bengal witnesses over 14% voter turnout by 9 AM in crucial by-elections across six assembly seats. Tight security with 108 companies of CAPF ensures peaceful polling. Both TMC and BJP vie for power, while CPI(M) and Congress contest separately. Vote counting is set for November 23.
By 9 AM on Wednesday, over 14% voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal's six assembly seat by-elections, according to an Election Commission official. The polling, underway amid stringent security measures, began at 7 AM across Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra constituencies.
The election process, scheduled to end at 5 PM, has so far been peaceful with no incidents reported from any constituencies, said an EC spokesperson. Notably, these seats include five TMC strongholds in South Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP stronghold in the state's northern region.
To ensure security, 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the participating areas. The by-elections are a result of MLAs vacating seats to move to the Lok Sabha. Both TMC and BJP have fielded contenders for all seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress, marking a departure from their united front since 2021, are contesting separately. Votes will be counted on November 23.
