Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: By-Elections Spark Political Drama in West Bengal

West Bengal witnesses over 14% voter turnout by 9 AM in crucial by-elections across six assembly seats. Tight security with 108 companies of CAPF ensures peaceful polling. Both TMC and BJP vie for power, while CPI(M) and Congress contest separately. Vote counting is set for November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:51 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: By-Elections Spark Political Drama in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

By 9 AM on Wednesday, over 14% voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal's six assembly seat by-elections, according to an Election Commission official. The polling, underway amid stringent security measures, began at 7 AM across Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra constituencies.

The election process, scheduled to end at 5 PM, has so far been peaceful with no incidents reported from any constituencies, said an EC spokesperson. Notably, these seats include five TMC strongholds in South Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP stronghold in the state's northern region.

To ensure security, 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the participating areas. The by-elections are a result of MLAs vacating seats to move to the Lok Sabha. Both TMC and BJP have fielded contenders for all seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress, marking a departure from their united front since 2021, are contesting separately. Votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024