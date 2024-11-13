High-Stakes Showdown: By-Elections Spark Political Drama in West Bengal

By 9 AM on Wednesday, over 14% voter turnout was recorded in West Bengal's six assembly seat by-elections, according to an Election Commission official. The polling, underway amid stringent security measures, began at 7 AM across Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra constituencies.

The election process, scheduled to end at 5 PM, has so far been peaceful with no incidents reported from any constituencies, said an EC spokesperson. Notably, these seats include five TMC strongholds in South Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP stronghold in the state's northern region.

To ensure security, 108 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across the participating areas. The by-elections are a result of MLAs vacating seats to move to the Lok Sabha. Both TMC and BJP have fielded contenders for all seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress, marking a departure from their united front since 2021, are contesting separately. Votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)