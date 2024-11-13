Left Menu

Bihar Bypolls Witness Moderate Voter Turnout

The bypolls in Bihar for the Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh assembly seats recorded a voter turnout of 34.77% till 1 PM, with voting continuing until 6 PM. Over 12 lakh voters are deciding among 38 candidates for the seats that became vacant after the last Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:43 IST
Bihar Bypolls Witness Moderate Voter Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

The bypolls for Bihar's assembly seats in Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh witnessed a voter turnout of 34.77% by 1 PM, as reported by election officials on Wednesday. Voting is scheduled to continue until 6 PM, with certain polling stations in Imamganj open until 4 PM.

According to figures released by the Election Commission, Imamganj observed the highest turnout at 38.17% by early afternoon, followed by Belaganj with 35.51%, Ramgarh with 34.43%, and finally Tarari, which saw a turnout of 30.9%.

These assembly seats were left vacant as the previous MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Over 12 lakh voters are partaking in the electoral process through 1,277 booths, mostly situated in rural areas, to select from 38 candidates. The outcomes will be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024