Bihar Bypolls Witness Moderate Voter Turnout

The bypolls for Bihar's assembly seats in Tarari, Imamganj, Belaganj, and Ramgarh witnessed a voter turnout of 34.77% by 1 PM, as reported by election officials on Wednesday. Voting is scheduled to continue until 6 PM, with certain polling stations in Imamganj open until 4 PM.

According to figures released by the Election Commission, Imamganj observed the highest turnout at 38.17% by early afternoon, followed by Belaganj with 35.51%, Ramgarh with 34.43%, and finally Tarari, which saw a turnout of 30.9%.

These assembly seats were left vacant as the previous MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Over 12 lakh voters are partaking in the electoral process through 1,277 booths, mostly situated in rural areas, to select from 38 candidates. The outcomes will be announced on November 23.

