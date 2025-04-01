Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP, Questions Election Commission's Autonomy

During a recent press conference in Patna, RJD leader and Bihar Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging that elections in Bihar take place at the BJP's behest. He accused the party of manipulating the Election Commission of India (ECI) to time elections in their favor.

Yadav voiced confidence in the public's resolve to replace the two-decade-old government. He contended that voters in Bihar are determined to initiate political change, with preparations well underway for a significant shift in governance. Furthermore, he highlighted the traditional BJP practice of nationwide leaders flocking to states during election seasons.

In a pointed critique, Yadav took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about Bihar. Despite Shah's recent visit, Yadav argued that his speeches lacked substantive facts and focused primarily on criticizing Lalu Prasad Yadav. Citing NCRB data, Yadav also remarked on Bihar's high crime rate, asserting Shah's negligence in addressing key issues, including reservation policies.

