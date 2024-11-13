Amit Shah Asserts No Muslim Reservations Amid SCs, STs, OBCs Quota Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Muslim communities will not receive reservations intended for SCs, STs, or OBCs, even under pressure from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During a Maharashtra assembly election rally, Shah highlighted a recent meeting where Ulemas requested reservations for Muslims during discussions with Congress leadership.

Shah asserted that the BJP will not alter the current quota system, dismissing any chance of Article 370's restoration, and criticized his opposition as supporters of Aurangzeb rather than followers of Shivaji Maharaj's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)