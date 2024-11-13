Left Menu

Amit Shah Asserts No Muslim Reservations Amid SCs, STs, OBCs Quota Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that reservation quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs would not include Muslims, despite Congress pressure. In a rally, he criticized Rahul Gandhi and dismissed restoration of Article 370. Shah portrayed the opposition as the 'Aurangzeb Fan Club,' favoring Shivaji Maharaj's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:07 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Muslim communities will not receive reservations intended for SCs, STs, or OBCs, even under pressure from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During a Maharashtra assembly election rally, Shah highlighted a recent meeting where Ulemas requested reservations for Muslims during discussions with Congress leadership.

Shah asserted that the BJP will not alter the current quota system, dismissing any chance of Article 370's restoration, and criticized his opposition as supporters of Aurangzeb rather than followers of Shivaji Maharaj's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

