Peaceful By-Elections: West Bengal Voters Cast Their Ballots
Polling in six West Bengal assembly constituencies remained largely peaceful, with over 45 percent voter turnout recorded by 1 pm during the by-elections. Tight security ensured a smooth process till 5 pm. The elections were prompted by MLAs resigning for Lok Sabha seats earlier this year.
- Country:
- India
Polling in six assembly constituencies of West Bengal proceeded calmly on Wednesday, with voter turnout exceeding 45 percent by midday, an election official reported.
Starting at 7 am amid stringent security, voters in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra cast their ballots without incident. Voting was scheduled to continue until 5 pm.
The by-elections were necessary due to MLA resignations for Lok Sabha seats won earlier this year. Both TMC and BJP fielded candidates in all six constituencies, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress contested separately for the first time since a leadership change in the state's Congress wing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- polling
- by-elections
- voter turnout
- TMC
- BJP
- CPI(M)
- Congress
- security
- assembly seats
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Saha's Enthusiastic Membership Drive Reinforces BJP's Foundations
Former BJP MLA Atul Shah Runs as Independent Amidst Party Leadership Controversy
Soren-BJP Face-Off: Border Security and Infiltration Concerns Amplify
Bail Denied: The Allegations Against CPI(M) Leader P P Divya
BJP Expands Candidature for Upcoming Assembly Elections