Left Menu

Peaceful By-Elections: West Bengal Voters Cast Their Ballots

Polling in six West Bengal assembly constituencies remained largely peaceful, with over 45 percent voter turnout recorded by 1 pm during the by-elections. Tight security ensured a smooth process till 5 pm. The elections were prompted by MLAs resigning for Lok Sabha seats earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:31 IST
Peaceful By-Elections: West Bengal Voters Cast Their Ballots
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Polling in six assembly constituencies of West Bengal proceeded calmly on Wednesday, with voter turnout exceeding 45 percent by midday, an election official reported.

Starting at 7 am amid stringent security, voters in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra cast their ballots without incident. Voting was scheduled to continue until 5 pm.

The by-elections were necessary due to MLA resignations for Lok Sabha seats won earlier this year. Both TMC and BJP fielded candidates in all six constituencies, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress contested separately for the first time since a leadership change in the state's Congress wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024