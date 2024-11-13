Peaceful By-Elections: West Bengal Voters Cast Their Ballots

Polling in six assembly constituencies of West Bengal proceeded calmly on Wednesday, with voter turnout exceeding 45 percent by midday, an election official reported.

Starting at 7 am amid stringent security, voters in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra cast their ballots without incident. Voting was scheduled to continue until 5 pm.

The by-elections were necessary due to MLA resignations for Lok Sabha seats won earlier this year. Both TMC and BJP fielded candidates in all six constituencies, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress contested separately for the first time since a leadership change in the state's Congress wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)