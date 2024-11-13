Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Snap Election: A Historic Test After Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka will hold a snap parliamentary election on Thursday, the first since the 2022 economic crisis. Over 13,314 polling stations will be operational with nearly 90,000 security personnel deployed. This election is a major test for President Dissanayake's ruling party amid ongoing economic recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:16 IST
Sri Lanka's Snap Election: A Historic Test After Economic Crisis
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka prepares for a pivotal snap parliamentary election on Thursday, a crucial test in the wake of the 2022 economic crisis. The election will see over 13,314 polling stations open for millions of voters to elect a 225-member parliament, with nearly 90,000 security personnel ensuring safety across the island nation.

This election marks a significant challenge for the ruling National People's Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. His administration is seeking a stronger parliamentary majority after failing to secure 50% of the vote in the recent presidential election. The government aims to push forward an anti-corruption reform agenda to stabilize the country's economy further.

The election also signifies a shift in the political landscape as notable figures like former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family abstain from the race for the first time in decades. The International Election Observers have expressed optimism for a peaceful and fair voting process, monitored by local and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024