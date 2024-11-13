Sri Lanka's Snap Election: A Historic Test After Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka prepares for a pivotal snap parliamentary election on Thursday, a crucial test in the wake of the 2022 economic crisis. The election will see over 13,314 polling stations open for millions of voters to elect a 225-member parliament, with nearly 90,000 security personnel ensuring safety across the island nation.

This election marks a significant challenge for the ruling National People's Power party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. His administration is seeking a stronger parliamentary majority after failing to secure 50% of the vote in the recent presidential election. The government aims to push forward an anti-corruption reform agenda to stabilize the country's economy further.

The election also signifies a shift in the political landscape as notable figures like former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family abstain from the race for the first time in decades. The International Election Observers have expressed optimism for a peaceful and fair voting process, monitored by local and international observers.

