Breaking Barriers: Nagma Rani, the Trailblazing Transgender Candidate

Nagma Rani is the only transgender candidate in the first phase of Jharkhand elections. Contesting from Hatia, she hopes for support from voters against opponents from BJP and Congress. Rani, a history graduate, aims to focus on constituency development and improving educational and employment opportunities if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:57 IST
  • India

Nagma Rani, the sole transgender candidate in Jharkhand's elections, cast her vote in Hatia with hopes of winning against BJP and Congress opponents.

Rani, 35, expressed surprise at the support she received during her campaign. She believes that this backing will translate into votes in her favor.

A history graduate, Rani pledges to develop her constituency, focusing on education and employment opportunities, should she be elected. The Hatia constituency boasts 4.46 lakh voters, including 23 third-gender voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

