Breaking Barriers: Nagma Rani, the Trailblazing Transgender Candidate

Nagma Rani, the sole transgender candidate in Jharkhand's elections, cast her vote in Hatia with hopes of winning against BJP and Congress opponents.

Rani, 35, expressed surprise at the support she received during her campaign. She believes that this backing will translate into votes in her favor.

A history graduate, Rani pledges to develop her constituency, focusing on education and employment opportunities, should she be elected. The Hatia constituency boasts 4.46 lakh voters, including 23 third-gender voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)