High-Stakes Faceoff in Raipur City South Byelection

The Raipur City South assembly seat in Chhattisgarh witnesses a by-election with a 39.23% voter turnout recorded by 3 pm. The main contenders are the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. The seat became vacant after BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal was elected to Lok Sabha. Results will be declared on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 16:01 IST
The Raipur City South by-election is underway with a significant voter engagement of 39.23% recorded by 3 pm on Wednesday, casting a crucial spotlight on the electoral dynamics between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

The by-election has seen a direct contest emerge between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress' Akash Sharma. Voting, conducted under stringent security measures, continues until 6 pm, marking a pivotal moment for both parties in Chhattisgarh.

This urgent electoral exercise was necessitated when the seat was left vacant following BJP legislator Brijmohan Agrawal's election to the Lok Sabha. Outcomes from this electoral faceoff are expected on November 23, as officials report a significant voter base of 271,169 individuals across the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

