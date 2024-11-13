Nepal's Diplomatic Moves: Strengthening Ties with China
Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is set to visit China in November to finalize the agenda for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's upcoming visit in December. The trips aim to enhance Nepal-China relations, with potential discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructure projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is preparing for her official visit to China in late November to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's impending journey to the country in December.
Deuba's trip aims to finalize the agenda and itinerary as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and China.
Discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative and related infrastructure projects are anticipated during Oli's visit, highlighting deepening ties between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major High-Voltage Infrastructure Projects in Middle East and Africa
IRB Infrastructure Reports Profit Surge Amidst Monsoon Challenges
NIXI Unveils New Initiatives to Boost India’s Digital Infrastructure during Inauguration of New Office
Sluggish Growth Marks Key Infrastructure Sectors in September