Nepal's Diplomatic Moves: Strengthening Ties with China

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is preparing for her official visit to China in late November to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's impending journey to the country in December.

Deuba's trip aims to finalize the agenda and itinerary as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and China.

Discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative and related infrastructure projects are anticipated during Oli's visit, highlighting deepening ties between the two nations.

