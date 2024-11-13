Left Menu

Nepal's Diplomatic Moves: Strengthening Ties with China

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is set to visit China in November to finalize the agenda for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's upcoming visit in December. The trips aim to enhance Nepal-China relations, with potential discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:38 IST
Foreign Minister
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepalese Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is preparing for her official visit to China in late November to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's impending journey to the country in December.

Deuba's trip aims to finalize the agenda and itinerary as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and China.

Discussions on the Belt and Road Initiative and related infrastructure projects are anticipated during Oli's visit, highlighting deepening ties between the two nations.

Latest News

