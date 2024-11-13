Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Nvidia's Securities Fraud Case with Crypto Twist

The U.S. Supreme Court is evaluating a securities fraud lawsuit against Nvidia, centered on allegations that the company misled investors about its reliance on the volatile cryptocurrency market. The case questions whether plaintiffs met the stringent requirements of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:56 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Nvidia's Securities Fraud Case with Crypto Twist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court examined Nvidia's attempt to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit accusing the AI chipmaker of misleading investors regarding its dependence on the cryptocurrency market. Nvidia is appealing a lower court decision that allowed the 2018 class action to proceed, backed by Sweden-based E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB.

This is one of two cases that the Supreme Court is reviewing this month, potentially making it more challenging for private parties to pursue securities fraud claims. At the heart of the Nvidia lawsuit is whether plaintiffs met the heightened legal requirements set by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Arguments were presented on both sides, with Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts seeking a middle ground. The lawsuit also accuses Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang of misrepresenting revenue growth from cryptomining operations. Nvidia settled similar charges with regulators in 2022, paying $5.5 million without admitting fault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024