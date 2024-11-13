Historic Meeting: Trump and Biden Set Tone for Peaceful Transition

Donald Trump and Joe Biden, two of America's most well-known political figures, met for a historic transition talk on Wednesday. This was their first meeting since Trump's recent election win, which marked his return to the White House.

The pair, sitting side by side in the Oval Office, underscored the importance of a peaceful transfer of presidential power. "Politics is tough," Trump remarked, appreciating Biden's cooperation for a seamless transition. The meeting lasted two hours.

Despite ongoing political disagreements, Biden and Trump appeared to be ironing out transition details, including a newly creator roles for Elon Musk in Trump's administration. Tensions aside, the meeting symbolizes a new chapter in U.S. political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)