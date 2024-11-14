Left Menu

Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel with Ambitious Goals

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to spearhead a newly formed panel designed to enhance government efficiency. Alongside Musk is former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The panel is targeting a $2 trillion reduction in federal spending, with public input through online comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:01 IST
Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel with Ambitious Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned for his cost-cutting prowess at SpaceX, to lead a panel focused on streamlining the U.S. government.

Joined by former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk has set an audacious target, promising to slash federal spending by at least $2 trillion—an amount that exceeds all discretionary spending for fiscal 2024. Trump's initiative, aimed at reducing bureaucracy and federal expenditure, comes as he considers options to diminish the 'deep state' and grant states more control over education.

Musk and Ramaswamy emphasized transparency, pledging to crowdsource ideas on government waste and post the panel's proposals for public comment. While reminiscent of the Grace Commission under Reagan, questions remain about Congress's willingness to enact major budget cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024