Guarding Sovereignty: Prabowo's Vision for South China Sea Relations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has reinforced his commitment to preserving the nation's sovereignty in the contentious South China Sea issue. He emphasized fostering partnerships rather than engaging in conflict, as tensions with China over territorial claims continue.

While in Washington, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia's stance against recognizing China's territorial assertions despite recently signing a maritime deal with Beijing. His comments come amid longstanding friction, as China's claims threaten the exclusive economic zones of several Southeast Asian countries.

Prabowo's agenda includes ongoing dialogues with global leaders such as President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he navigates international politics, attending key summits like the APEC and G20, in pursuit of non-aligned foreign policy strategies for regional security.

