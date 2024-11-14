Maharashtra's Economic Resilience Amidst Ladki Bahin Yojana Debate

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis robustly defended the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin Yojana during a press briefing on Thursday, countering opposition allegations of economic strain.

Addressing concerns, Fadnavis explained that the scheme supports women whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh, providing them with Rs 1500 financial assistance monthly.

Emphasizing Maharashtra's economic strength, he cited the Rs 40 lakh crore economy versus the manageable Rs 6.5 lakh crore debt, asserting the debt-to-GDP ratio's favorability and dismissing the need for tax increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)