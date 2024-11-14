Left Menu

Maharashtra's Economic Resilience Amidst Ladki Bahin Yojana Debate

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defends the Ladki Bahin Yojana amidst opposition claims of financial stress. He argues the scheme aids those transitioning from poverty to lower middle class, highlighting Maharashtra's Rs 40 lakh crore economy and manageable debt. He dismisses the need for tax hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:48 IST
Maharashtra's Economic Resilience Amidst Ladki Bahin Yojana Debate
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis robustly defended the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin Yojana during a press briefing on Thursday, countering opposition allegations of economic strain.

Addressing concerns, Fadnavis explained that the scheme supports women whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh, providing them with Rs 1500 financial assistance monthly.

Emphasizing Maharashtra's economic strength, he cited the Rs 40 lakh crore economy versus the manageable Rs 6.5 lakh crore debt, asserting the debt-to-GDP ratio's favorability and dismissing the need for tax increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024