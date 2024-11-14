Showdown at the Maharashtra Assembly: A Fragmented Political Landscape
The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, feature 4,136 candidates, marking a significant increase of 27.7% compared to five years ago. With major political alliances like BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP experiencing splits, the elections reflect a highly fragmented political scenario.
The Maharashtrian political scene is heating up as 4,136 candidates file their nominations for the November 20 assembly elections, showcasing a 27.7% increase from the last election cycle.
Among them, a remarkable 2,086 contenders are running independently. The Election Commission has finalized the candidate lists after the withdrawal and rejection processes, while campaigning intensifies.
This election sees a fracture in alliances: the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP, formerly unified, now face a scattered battlefield. The BJP fields 149 candidates, while its partners, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, present 81 and 59 contenders, respectively.
