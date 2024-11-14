Empowering Youth: Telangana's Push to Lower Candidacy Age

Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposes lowering the minimum candidacy age for legislative assembly elections from 25 to 21. Advocating for enhanced youth representation, he calls for constitutional amendments to facilitate this change, highlighting the potential of young leaders in political arenas.

In a bold move to enhance political participation among younger generations, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for reducing the age to contest legislative assembly elections from 25 to 21.

During Children's Day celebrations at L B Stadium, Reddy urged senior officials to propose a constitutional amendment in the forthcoming assembly session that would enable this change. He confidently forecast unanimous backing from the Assembly for the resolution.

Pointing to the successful contributions by 21-year-old IAS and IPS officers, Reddy asserted that individuals of the same age could effectively serve as MLAs. By allowing 21-year-olds to run for office, just as the voting age was lowered to 18, Reddy believes fresh perspectives on issues such as sports, education, and employment could emerge under younger leadership.

