Controversy Surrounds Gaetz's Attorney General Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, is facing mounting scrutiny as calls grow for a report on sexual misconduct allegations to be released. Top Republican Senator John Cornyn voiced support for accessing the House Ethics Committee's findings before the Senate considers Gaetz's nomination next year.

Gaetz resigned from his House seat, which prematurely ended the ethics investigation. Though he denies any wrongdoing, the Justice Department had also investigated Gaetz for almost three years over alleged sex trafficking involving a minor. A lawyer for an alleged victim insists the report should be public.

Despite facing criticism from fellow Republicans for lacking Justice Department experience, Gaetz's nomination is pivotal to Trump's plans, which include reshaping the department dramatically upon assuming office in January 2023.

