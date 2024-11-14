NPP Secures Dominating Win in Sri Lankan Elections
The National People's Power party, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is on track for a significant victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections. With 70% of the vote, they are poised to achieve a majority in parliament, surpassing other parties significantly.
- Sri Lanka
The National People's Power party, headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is set for a landslide victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections, having obtained 70% of the votes according to partial results.
The main opposition forces, Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the National Democratic Front, have been significantly marginalized with a mere 11% and 5% of the votes, respectively.
The NPP's triumph was most notable in Galle, further solidifying its lead as it aims to gain an absolute majority in the parliament, reflecting an improved performance since the last presidential elections.
