Left Menu

NPP Secures Dominating Win in Sri Lankan Elections

The National People's Power party, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is on track for a significant victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections. With 70% of the vote, they are poised to achieve a majority in parliament, surpassing other parties significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:50 IST
NPP Secures Dominating Win in Sri Lankan Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The National People's Power party, headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is set for a landslide victory in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections, having obtained 70% of the votes according to partial results.

The main opposition forces, Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the National Democratic Front, have been significantly marginalized with a mere 11% and 5% of the votes, respectively.

The NPP's triumph was most notable in Galle, further solidifying its lead as it aims to gain an absolute majority in the parliament, reflecting an improved performance since the last presidential elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024