Biden's Strategic Talks on North Korean Troops
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss North Korean troops in Russia with global leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. A coordinated policy response is expected, especially among the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, which aim to strengthen trilateral ties and establish a secretariat.
U.S. President Joe Biden is poised to address concerns with fellow international leaders regarding the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Russia. This issue, described as significant by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, remains a crucial topic at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
During his trip to Peru, President Biden will engage in private discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside the heads of Japan, South Korea, and Brazil. These talks are anticipated to yield a 'coordinated set of policy decisions' in response to the North Korean developments.
Sullivan highlighted efforts by the U.S., Japan, and South Korea to solidify a trilateral relationship as a lasting element of U.S. foreign policy. A new secretariat will be established, further institutionalizing the cooperative framework among these nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
