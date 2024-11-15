Tensions and Diplomacy in South China Sea: China's Conditional Approval
China granted the Philippines permission to resupply its stranded warship at Second Thomas Shoal, urging cooperation to manage maritime tensions. Despite international rulings against its claims, China maintains its authority over the South China Sea, a region with disputed territories involving multiple Southeast Asian nations.
- Country:
- China
China has authorized the Philippines to deliver supplies to its warship stranded at Second Thomas Shoal, marking a gesture towards cooperation in the disputed waterway. Beijing's coast guard emphasized the importance of mutual efforts to maintain maritime stability, according to spokesperson Liu Dejun.
The South China Sea remains a contentious region, with overlapping territorial claims from nations including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. China's assertion of jurisdiction over nearly the entire area continues to be a focal point of regional tension.
Despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruling against China's sweeping claims in 2016, Beijing has consistently dismissed the decision, asserting its historical rights and strategic interests in the waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweets and Diplomacy: India-China Troops Share Diwali Treats Amid Disengagement
Diwali Diplomacy: Troops from India and China Sweeten Ties
Diwali Diplomacy: India and China Swap Sweets at LAC
Milestone in Diplomacy: India and China Progress in Troop Disengagement
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and China in Focus