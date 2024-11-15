Left Menu

Tensions and Diplomacy in South China Sea: China's Conditional Approval

China granted the Philippines permission to resupply its stranded warship at Second Thomas Shoal, urging cooperation to manage maritime tensions. Despite international rulings against its claims, China maintains its authority over the South China Sea, a region with disputed territories involving multiple Southeast Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:14 IST
Tensions and Diplomacy in South China Sea: China's Conditional Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has authorized the Philippines to deliver supplies to its warship stranded at Second Thomas Shoal, marking a gesture towards cooperation in the disputed waterway. Beijing's coast guard emphasized the importance of mutual efforts to maintain maritime stability, according to spokesperson Liu Dejun.

The South China Sea remains a contentious region, with overlapping territorial claims from nations including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. China's assertion of jurisdiction over nearly the entire area continues to be a focal point of regional tension.

Despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruling against China's sweeping claims in 2016, Beijing has consistently dismissed the decision, asserting its historical rights and strategic interests in the waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024