Tensions and Diplomacy in South China Sea: China's Conditional Approval

China has authorized the Philippines to deliver supplies to its warship stranded at Second Thomas Shoal, marking a gesture towards cooperation in the disputed waterway. Beijing's coast guard emphasized the importance of mutual efforts to maintain maritime stability, according to spokesperson Liu Dejun.

The South China Sea remains a contentious region, with overlapping territorial claims from nations including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. China's assertion of jurisdiction over nearly the entire area continues to be a focal point of regional tension.

Despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruling against China's sweeping claims in 2016, Beijing has consistently dismissed the decision, asserting its historical rights and strategic interests in the waters.

