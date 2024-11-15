Historic Victory: Sri Lanka's NPP Triumphs in Snap Election

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan President, leads his National People's Power (NPP) coalition to a prospective win in a snap general election.

The election results, revealed by the nation's poll authority, mark a pivotal moment for the Indian Ocean island nation.

Dissanayake, having secured the presidency in September, aims to gain further backing for his strategies to mitigate poverty as the country navigates a significant financial crisis.

