Left Menu

Historic Victory: Sri Lanka's NPP Triumphs in Snap Election

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power coalition is poised for victory in a snap general election, according to election results. Dissanayake is seeking support for his policies designed to help the country's poor amid a severe financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:26 IST
Historic Victory: Sri Lanka's NPP Triumphs in Snap Election
Anura Kumara Dissanayake
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Sri Lankan President, leads his National People's Power (NPP) coalition to a prospective win in a snap general election.

The election results, revealed by the nation's poll authority, mark a pivotal moment for the Indian Ocean island nation.

Dissanayake, having secured the presidency in September, aims to gain further backing for his strategies to mitigate poverty as the country navigates a significant financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024