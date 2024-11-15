China's Economic Confidence Surge: Upward Trends and Policy Impacts
China's recent economic policy measures have bolstered market confidence and consumer expectations, as acknowledged by the National Bureau of Statistics. The country plans to strengthen this recovery by adjusting policies and boosting domestic demand, aiming to meet its 2024 economic growth targets.
Recent policy measures in China have had a positive impact on the economy, boosting market confidence and improving consumer expectations, according to a spokesperson from the statistics bureau on Friday.
The country is set to consolidate the upward trend in its economic recovery by ramping up policy adjustments and expanding domestic demand, stated Fu Linghui from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Changes in economic activities during September and October have reinforced China's confidence in achieving its 2024 economic growth target, added Fu.
