Congress Questions Modi's Promises to Bihar
Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling promises made to Bihar, including granting it Special Category Status and the delivery of a 1.25 lakh crore package. The party questions the handling of the Agnipath scheme and the state's ongoing struggles with poverty and unemployment.
Congress has launched an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent rally, questioning his unfulfilled promises to Bihar. Despite assurances of Special Category Status for the impoverished state in 2014, nothing has been realized under Modi's administration, claims Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Bringing to light additional concerns, Ramesh highlighted the promised 1.25 lakh crore package made in 2015, of which only Rs 27,000 crore has been sanctioned. The Congress leader questioned the fate of the remaining funds and criticized the current administration's management.
Further criticism was directed at the controversial Agnipath scheme, with accusations of it being detrimental to Bihar's youth. The Congress Party has vowed to scrap the scheme, challenging Modi to address the economic concerns and unemployment the state faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
