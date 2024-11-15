Congress Questions Modi's Promises to Bihar

Congress has launched an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent rally, questioning his unfulfilled promises to Bihar. Despite assurances of Special Category Status for the impoverished state in 2014, nothing has been realized under Modi's administration, claims Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Bringing to light additional concerns, Ramesh highlighted the promised 1.25 lakh crore package made in 2015, of which only Rs 27,000 crore has been sanctioned. The Congress leader questioned the fate of the remaining funds and criticized the current administration's management.

Further criticism was directed at the controversial Agnipath scheme, with accusations of it being detrimental to Bihar's youth. The Congress Party has vowed to scrap the scheme, challenging Modi to address the economic concerns and unemployment the state faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)