NPP's Landslide Victory: A New Dawn in Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lanka's National People's Power party, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has secured a majority in the parliament. With 113 seats out of 225, the NPP has achieved 61% of the votes, marking a significant political shift and edging towards a two-thirds majority.

Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:05 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development in Sri Lankan politics, the National People's Power party has emerged victorious, securing a parliamentary majority. Under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the NPP clinched 113 of the 225 seats available, according to official election results released by the elections commission.

Representing the Malimawa symbol, the NPP garnered 6.8 million votes, translating to 61% of those counted. This commanding lead places the party in a favorable position, signaling a noteworthy political shift in the nation.

The results indicate that the NPP is heading towards a two-thirds majority, reshaping the political landscape in Sri Lanka, and presenting new possibilities for governance under its leadership.

