Tug of War Over Chandigarh: Punjab vs. Haryana

The long-standing dispute over the ownership of Chandigarh has heated up once again, with Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly opposing the allocation of land to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building in the city. Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema led a delegation to meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, reiterating Punjab's claim over the city and urging that not an inch of land be given to Haryana.

The controversy stems from a reported move by the Centre to grant 10 acres of land in Chandigarh to Haryana, a decision that has sparked criticism from both ruling and opposition parties in Punjab. Cheema maintains that Chandigarh is the rightful capital of Punjab and insists that Haryana should build its assembly in Panchkula instead.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, responding to the AAP's stance, accuses Punjab of engaging in 'dirty politics' and asserts that Chandigarh belongs to both states. The debate is further complicated by historical grievances and past political dynamics, with Cheema criticizing past governments for failing to protect Punjab's interests.

