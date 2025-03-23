Feathers Fly: Land Dispute Leads to Unusual Altercation

An unusual altercation erupted in Garhmalpur village over a land dispute, resulting in the death of a chicken by bricks and stones. The chicken's owner, Aarti Devi, claims she was beaten when she confronted the accused.

Police sources confirmed on Sunday that the incident took place on March 21. An FIR led to a case against Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi, citing charges under various legal sections including animal killing and intentional hurt.

Authorities are actively investigating this peculiar case, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reported, as tensions continue to simmer in the community.

