Feathers Fly: Land Dispute Leads to Unusual Altercation
A chicken was killed during a land dispute in Garhmalpur village. The owner, Aarti Devi, allegedly beaten when protesting, reported the incident to the police. Accused Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi were booked. Authorities are investigating the matter under various legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:05 IST
An unusual altercation erupted in Garhmalpur village over a land dispute, resulting in the death of a chicken by bricks and stones. The chicken's owner, Aarti Devi, claims she was beaten when she confronted the accused.
Police sources confirmed on Sunday that the incident took place on March 21. An FIR led to a case against Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi, citing charges under various legal sections including animal killing and intentional hurt.
Authorities are actively investigating this peculiar case, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha reported, as tensions continue to simmer in the community.
