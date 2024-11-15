Left Menu

Rahm Emanuel Eyes Democratic National Committee Chairmanship

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. envoy to Japan, is reportedly considering a candidacy for the role of chairman of the Democratic National Committee. This comes as current chair Jaime Harrison is unlikely to seek re-election, opening up the position for new leadership in the upcoming party vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:25 IST
Rahm Emanuel Eyes Democratic National Committee Chairmanship

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. envoy for Japan, is weighing a bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to an Axios report on Friday that cited three insiders.

Current DNC chair Jaime Harrison is reportedly not planning to seek renomination, setting the stage for potential new leadership when the party holds its leadership vote early next year.

This development could significantly impact the Democratic Party's strategy and direction, as sources familiar with Harrison's decision shared with Reuters earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024