Rahm Emanuel Eyes Democratic National Committee Chairmanship

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. envoy for Japan, is weighing a bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to an Axios report on Friday that cited three insiders.

Current DNC chair Jaime Harrison is reportedly not planning to seek renomination, setting the stage for potential new leadership when the party holds its leadership vote early next year.

This development could significantly impact the Democratic Party's strategy and direction, as sources familiar with Harrison's decision shared with Reuters earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)