Productive Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukrainian and U.S. Envoys Meet in London
Ukrainian officials engaged in successful discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London, focusing on a ceasefire and security guarantees. Despite reduced negotiations, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov viewed the talks as productive. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump criticizes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, the Ukrainian delegation held fruitful discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London on Wednesday, as reported by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.
During the meeting, talks were focused on achieving a ceasefire and establishing security guarantees, despite the negotiations being somewhat scaled back.
Umerov described the engagement as productive and successful, even as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
