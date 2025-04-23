Productive Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukrainian and U.S. Envoys Meet in London

In a significant diplomatic exchange, the Ukrainian delegation held fruitful discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London on Wednesday, as reported by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

During the meeting, talks were focused on achieving a ceasefire and establishing security guarantees, despite the negotiations being somewhat scaled back.

Umerov described the engagement as productive and successful, even as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)