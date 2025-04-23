Left Menu

Productive Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukrainian and U.S. Envoys Meet in London

Ukrainian officials engaged in successful discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London, focusing on a ceasefire and security guarantees. Despite reduced negotiations, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov viewed the talks as productive. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump criticizes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:45 IST
Productive Diplomatic Dialogues: Ukrainian and U.S. Envoys Meet in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, the Ukrainian delegation held fruitful discussions with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in London on Wednesday, as reported by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

During the meeting, talks were focused on achieving a ceasefire and establishing security guarantees, despite the negotiations being somewhat scaled back.

Umerov described the engagement as productive and successful, even as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025