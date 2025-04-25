Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: U.S. Envoy Meets Putin for Ukraine Peace Talks

Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss U.S. plans to end the Ukraine war. Talks reportedly narrowed differences between the countries, focusing on the possibility of direct negotiations. Some proposals faced resistance from Ukraine and European officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in a pivotal three-hour discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, focusing on the U.S. proposal to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin has expressed optimism, noting that the countries' positions have grown more aligned.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin on foreign policy, labeled the meeting as constructive, stating that it fostered consensus not only on the Ukrainian matter but also on various international issues. The dialogue particularly targeted resuming direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, a step that has not occurred since the initial weeks of the war commencing in February 2022.

In light of these events, Witkoff emerged as a crucial negotiator despite lacking prior diplomatic experience. While he faces criticism for allegedly mirroring Kremlin narratives, his presence underscores the U.S.'s renewed efforts to negotiate peace amidst contrasting European and Ukrainian strategies on territorial recognition and sanctions on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

