Boston Fed Hints at Potential December Rate Cut

Susan Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, indicated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that a December interest rate cut is a possibility, though not a certainty.

Collins emphasized the need to examine further data before making a definitive decision, according to her comments on Thursday.

She suggested that maintaining a restrictive monetary policy might not be justified if there is no evidence of emerging price pressures and the existing conditions are slowly stabilizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)