Boston Fed Hints at Potential December Rate Cut
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins discussed the possibility of a rate cut in December, noting it is not guaranteed. She emphasized the importance of additional data and argued against restrictive policies without clear price pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:23 IST
Susan Collins, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, indicated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that a December interest rate cut is a possibility, though not a certainty.
Collins emphasized the need to examine further data before making a definitive decision, according to her comments on Thursday.
She suggested that maintaining a restrictive monetary policy might not be justified if there is no evidence of emerging price pressures and the existing conditions are slowly stabilizing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
