Congress Urges EC to Address Helicopter Grounding Incident

The Congress party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission concerning the alleged grounding of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Jharkhand. Congress leaders accuse the BJP of creating an uneven playing field during elections, citing flight restrictions as a hindrance to Gandhi's campaign schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:46 IST
The Congress party on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the alleged grounding of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Jharkhand, amid election campaigning. The party is demanding the EC's intervention to ensure equal opportunities for campaigning.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, stated that Gandhi's helicopter was prohibited from taking off due to restrictions, leading to delays or cancellations of public engagements. Ramesh and other Congress members have accused the BJP of using governmental protocols to disrupt opposition campaigns.

Venugopal and other Congress leaders have called out the BJP for employing 'petty tactics', attributing the nearly two-hour delay in Gandhi's flight to Air Traffic Control protocols associated with other leaders nearby. The party has approached the Election Commission and vowed to seek answers for these disruptions.

