Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan: Naresh Meena Arrest Sparks Uproar

The situation in Rajasthan's Tonk district calmed after the arrest of Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara bypoll. Accused of slapping a magistrate, Meena's arrest incited violence, leading to clashes with the police and attacks on journalists. The state government faces criticism over handling the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:07 IST
In the aftermath of Naresh Meena's arrest, violence erupted across Rajasthan's Tonk district. Meena, an Independent Deoli-Uniara bypoll candidate, faces charges after assaulting a magistrate. His detention led to widespread unrest, culminating in attacks on the media and clashes with law enforcement.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the BJP government's actions, alleging misuse of state machinery to target civilians. With growing public distrust, Pilot urged for thorough investigations and state compensation for affected communities.

The arrest caused transportation disruptions, notably on the Jaipur-Kota Highway. Despite the tensions, authorities maintained control, with preparations for the bypoll vote count scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

