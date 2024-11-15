Baramati Battle: Pawar Clan's Electoral Clash

Baramati is witnessing a fierce electoral showdown as Maharashtra assembly polls approach, with Ajit Pawar facing off against his uncle Sharad Pawar. The political drama within the Pawar family has intensified, with both sides engaging in relentless campaigning.

Ajit, who heads the rival faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, is concentrating on showcasing his development work in the region. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led faction has fielded Yugendra Pawar, Ajit's nephew, marking a high-profile contest within the political clan. As polling day nears, family members, including Sharad's wife Pratibha and Supriya Sule, are actively involved in the campaign.

Ajit Pawar's campaign manager, Gujar, emphasized that the focus remains on development records. While the opposing camp leverages emotional ties, Ajit's supporters argue that his decades-long contributions to Baramati's growth make him the preferred leader. The outcome of this electoral battle remains uncertain as both sides make their final push for votes.

