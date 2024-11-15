Left Menu

The Odyssey of John Lennon's Stolen Timepiece

A Swiss court has ruled that a rare Patek Philippe watch given to John Lennon by Yoko Ono, which was stolen after his death, does not belong to its Italian buyer. The decision paves the way for its return to Ono, ending a decade-long legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST
The Odyssey of John Lennon's Stolen Timepiece
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant chapter in the odyssey of John Lennon's stolen timepiece has come to a close. A Swiss court has ruled that the rare Patek Philippe watch, a 40th birthday gift to Lennon from Yoko Ono, does not belong to the Italian man who acquired it through an auction, but instead should be returned to Ono.

The watch, engraved with a personal message from Ono, became the focal point of a 10-year legal dispute. Earlier decisions by Geneva courts in 2022 and 2023 were upheld by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, marking an important victory for Ono.

Lawyer Vincent Guignet expressed Ono's relief at the ruling. The watch was extracted from her possession in 2006 and only discovered missing in 2014. It remains safeguarded in Geneva, awaiting return to Ono, as per the court's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024