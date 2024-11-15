A significant chapter in the odyssey of John Lennon's stolen timepiece has come to a close. A Swiss court has ruled that the rare Patek Philippe watch, a 40th birthday gift to Lennon from Yoko Ono, does not belong to the Italian man who acquired it through an auction, but instead should be returned to Ono.

The watch, engraved with a personal message from Ono, became the focal point of a 10-year legal dispute. Earlier decisions by Geneva courts in 2022 and 2023 were upheld by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, marking an important victory for Ono.

Lawyer Vincent Guignet expressed Ono's relief at the ruling. The watch was extracted from her possession in 2006 and only discovered missing in 2014. It remains safeguarded in Geneva, awaiting return to Ono, as per the court's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)