Left Menu

Unrest in Abkhazia: Protests Against Russian Investment Agreement

Protesters in Abkhazia stormed the parliament to oppose a Russian investment deal. Initially demanding the agreement's withdrawal, they now call for President Aslan Bzhania's resignation. The protest highlights fears of Russian economic dominance in the region, which most countries view as part of Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:51 IST
Unrest in Abkhazia: Protests Against Russian Investment Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest, protesters in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia stormed the capital's parliament building, driven by opposition to an unpopular investment deal with Moscow.

Utilizing a truck to breach the perimeter gates, activists subsequently traversed windows by removing metal bars and echoed their dissent loudly in the corridors. Led by opposition figure Temur Gulia, the protesters initially sought to retract the investment agreement but have now expanded their demand to include the resignation of Aslan Bzhania, the self-styled president.

This incident underscores a significant tension regarding Russian influence in Abkhazia, amid widespread fears that Russian investments will destabilize local real estate markets. This has revived international focus on the region, which declared independence in the 1990s but is largely recognized as a part of Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024