Unrest in Abkhazia: Protests Against Russian Investment Agreement
Protesters in Abkhazia stormed the parliament to oppose a Russian investment deal. Initially demanding the agreement's withdrawal, they now call for President Aslan Bzhania's resignation. The protest highlights fears of Russian economic dominance in the region, which most countries view as part of Georgia.
In a dramatic escalation of civil unrest, protesters in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia stormed the capital's parliament building, driven by opposition to an unpopular investment deal with Moscow.
Utilizing a truck to breach the perimeter gates, activists subsequently traversed windows by removing metal bars and echoed their dissent loudly in the corridors. Led by opposition figure Temur Gulia, the protesters initially sought to retract the investment agreement but have now expanded their demand to include the resignation of Aslan Bzhania, the self-styled president.
This incident underscores a significant tension regarding Russian influence in Abkhazia, amid widespread fears that Russian investments will destabilize local real estate markets. This has revived international focus on the region, which declared independence in the 1990s but is largely recognized as a part of Georgia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
