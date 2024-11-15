Election Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan’s Tonk District

In Rajasthan's Tonk district, a semblance of calm returned following the arrest of Independent candidate Naresh Meena, taken into custody after violent confrontations during the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll. The region had seen high drama, with assaults on media personnel and significant property damage following Meena's actions.

Meena, accused of slapping a sub-divisional magistrate, was detained after his supporters clashed with police forces. The court remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody as law and order concerns dominated the proceedings, while police forces maintained heightened security in the affected areas.

Political tension rose as Congress leader Sachin Pilot blamed the BJP-led state government for failing to control the situation, accusing them of deploying state machinery against villagers. Calls for a full inquiry and compensation for damages were made, as the district continued to recover from the unrest.

