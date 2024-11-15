Left Menu

Scholz Urges Putin: Seek Peace, End Conflict in Ukraine

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine. Scholz stressed the need for Russia to engage in negotiations with Ukraine for a just and lasting peace.

Updated: 15-11-2024 20:04 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a phone call on Friday, Scholz emphasized Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, according to a government spokesperson.

During the conversation, Scholz encouraged Putin to prepare for negotiations aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace with Ukraine. The call underscores Germany's unwavering dedication to resolving the crisis, as reiterated by the spokesperson.

Prior to his conversation with Putin, Scholz communicated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and plans to continue discussions with him following the call, added the spokesperson.

