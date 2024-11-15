Putin Calls for Security in Ukraine Talks

Amid ongoing tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the necessity for Russia's security interests to be a consideration in potential agreements to end the Ukraine conflict. In a recent conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin underscored the importance of new territorial understandings as part of any resolution.

Putin stressed that addressing the fundamental causes of the conflict is crucial, suggesting that solutions should acknowledge current geopolitical changes. The Kremlin indicated that these conversations are critical to forming a long-lasting peace.

Details of the call surfaced as the international community continues to watch developments in the region closely, seeking diplomatic routes to peace. The call reflects ongoing discussions surrounding the complex security landscape in Eastern Europe.

