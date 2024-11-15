Left Menu

Putin Calls for Security in Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for including Russian security interests in potential agreements to resolve the Ukraine conflict. He highlighted that resolutions should reflect 'new territorial realities' and tackle the fundamental causes of the conflict during a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:51 IST
Putin Calls for Security in Ukraine Talks
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Amid ongoing tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated the necessity for Russia's security interests to be a consideration in potential agreements to end the Ukraine conflict. In a recent conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin underscored the importance of new territorial understandings as part of any resolution.

Putin stressed that addressing the fundamental causes of the conflict is crucial, suggesting that solutions should acknowledge current geopolitical changes. The Kremlin indicated that these conversations are critical to forming a long-lasting peace.

Details of the call surfaced as the international community continues to watch developments in the region closely, seeking diplomatic routes to peace. The call reflects ongoing discussions surrounding the complex security landscape in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024