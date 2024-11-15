Left Menu

Shivaji Park Rally Scramble: Thackeray Cousins' Plans Altered

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) both aimed to hold rallies at Shivaji Park on November 17, ahead of Maharashtra elections. Due to logistical constraints, Raj Thackeray will focus on Mumbai and Thane campaign visits. Shiv Sena (UBT) will rally at MMRDA ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist of political maneuvers, neither the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) nor Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold their anticipated rallies at Mumbai's historic Shivaji Park on November 17.

Both factions had sought permissions to utilize the iconic site for pre-election gatherings, coinciding just days before the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Raj Thackeray expressed grievances over delayed approvals, making the arrangement of a last-minute rally logistically unfeasible.

Instead, Thackeray plans to visit strategic assembly segments in Mumbai and Thane to bolster support for MNS candidates. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will commemorate the death anniversary of party founder Bal Thackeray with a rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex. This change diverts from the undivided Shiv Sena's tradition of holding their annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

