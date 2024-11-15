Left Menu

Thackeray Challenges BJP: Campaign Culture Under Scrutiny Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP's campaign tactics for leaders like Abdul Sattar, after Sattar made offensive remarks. Accusations include illegal land grabs and obstructing Muslim women's participation in rallies. Thackeray criticizes BJP's governance in Maharashtra and expresses commitment to the state's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Nashik | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:29 IST
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning for BJP's Abdul Sattar, who is under fire for making objectionable remarks. Thackeray questioned if this is typical of the BJP's approach to leadership endorsement.

Thackeray alleged that Sattar is involved in controversial activities, including illegal land grabs. He further criticized BJP's governance, lamenting that key projects are being shifted out of Maharashtra, leading to a loss of local jobs. He emphasized his resolve to fight for Maharashtra's interests.

With assembly polls looming, Thackeray urged voters to rally against BJP's policies. He accused the party of exploiting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and engaging in communal politics, highlighting past failures during the COVID crisis as evidence of poor governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

